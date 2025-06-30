Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) is Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the period. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates accounts for 2.0% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 9.15% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $48,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $53.90 on Monday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $568.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

