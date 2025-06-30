W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 173,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in W.P. Carey by 26.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPC opened at $62.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 183.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W.P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

