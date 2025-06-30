Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 18,353.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 547,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 544,357 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $103.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.50. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

