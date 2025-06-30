Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $16.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,757 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,637,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average of $108.79. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.