Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $15.50 Million Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $15,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,286,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,255,000 after purchasing an additional 934,366 shares during the period. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,492,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,186,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 94,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $62.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.