KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) & BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Critical Review

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BankUnited and KeyCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 1 7 4 0 2.25 KeyCorp 0 11 9 1 2.52

BankUnited presently has a consensus price target of $40.42, indicating a potential upside of 13.23%. KeyCorp has a consensus price target of $18.92, indicating a potential upside of 9.81%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than KeyCorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

99.7% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of BankUnited shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of KeyCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BankUnited and KeyCorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $2.02 billion 1.33 $232.47 million $3.22 11.09 KeyCorp $9.24 billion 2.04 -$161.00 million ($0.17) -101.35

BankUnited has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KeyCorp. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BankUnited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. BankUnited pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp pays out -482.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BankUnited has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

BankUnited has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 12.26% 8.66% 0.69% KeyCorp -0.12% 9.43% 0.74%

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based lines of credit, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, subscription finance facilities, letters of credit, commercial credit cards, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of banking centers located in Florida counties and the New York metropolitan area, as well as Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans to consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology sectors for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.