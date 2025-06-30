MillerKnoll (MLKN) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “FURNITURE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MillerKnoll to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MillerKnoll and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MillerKnoll -1.01% 10.44% 3.40% MillerKnoll Competitors -4.59% -22.58% -2.71%

Dividends

MillerKnoll pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. MillerKnoll pays out 178.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “FURNITURE” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 717.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MillerKnoll is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

87.5% of MillerKnoll shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of MillerKnoll shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

MillerKnoll has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MillerKnoll’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MillerKnoll and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MillerKnoll 0 1 0 0 2.00 MillerKnoll Competitors 51 511 309 52 2.39

As a group, “FURNITURE” companies have a potential upside of 41.33%. Given MillerKnoll’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MillerKnoll has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MillerKnoll and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MillerKnoll $3.67 billion -$36.90 million 47.17 MillerKnoll Competitors $1.44 billion -$10.98 million 5.77

MillerKnoll has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. MillerKnoll is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MillerKnoll beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc. researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions. It offers its products under the MillerKnoll, Herman Miller, Herman Miller Circled Symbolic M, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger, Design Within Reach, DWR, HAY, NaughtOne, Nemschoff, Aeron, Mirra, Embody, Setu, Sayl, Cosm, Caper, Eames, Knoll, KnollExtra, Knoll Luxe, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, Edelman Leather, Spinneybeck Leather, Generation by Knoll, Regeneration by Knoll, MultiGeneration by Knoll, Remix, Holly Hunt, Vladimir Kagan, Muuto, Barcelona, and Womb names. The company offers its products through independent contract furniture dealers, direct contract sales, e-commerce websites, and wholesale and retail stores. Its products are used in institutional, health/science, and residential and other environments, and industrial and educational settings, as well as transportation terminals. The company was formerly known as Herman Miller, Inc. and changed its name to MillerKnoll, Inc. in November 2021. MillerKnoll, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

