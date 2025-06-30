Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,732 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.31% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $12,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,323.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 396,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,263,000 after acquiring an additional 390,024 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,218.7% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 229,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,001,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,880,000 after purchasing an additional 187,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,439,000 after purchasing an additional 132,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

DSI stock opened at $115.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.04. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $116.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.