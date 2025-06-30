New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,759 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 141.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,178,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $337.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $339.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

