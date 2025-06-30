New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 13,576 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April comprises approximately 6.4% of New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April worth $14,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $14,323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 109,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 209,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 69,408 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of GAPR stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

