Northwest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,986,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $45.79 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

