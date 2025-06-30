Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 746,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,080 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.4%

Tyson Foods stock opened at $55.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

