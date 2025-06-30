IRON Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,426,000 after acquiring an additional 260,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,023,000 after acquiring an additional 159,597 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 241,048.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 361,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,278,000 after acquiring an additional 361,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,321,000 after acquiring an additional 200,841 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of TPL opened at $1,052.96 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 12-month low of $724.75 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,225.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,268.69.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

