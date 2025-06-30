4,136 Shares in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 47,928 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $5,039,149.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,243,313.26. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $2,939,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 516,434 shares in the company, valued at $30,361,154.86. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,712,649 shares of company stock valued at $584,262,803 over the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

RBLX opened at $105.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $106.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 442.68% and a negative net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

