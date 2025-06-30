Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $102.81 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.95 and a 1-year high of $103.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.06.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

