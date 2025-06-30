New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,449 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $63.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $64.61.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

