Northwest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFGR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

DFGR opened at $26.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

