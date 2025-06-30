Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $105.58 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

