Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,717,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,766,000 after purchasing an additional 399,082 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,729,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,141,000 after purchasing an additional 145,085 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,064,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,889,000 after purchasing an additional 88,449 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,052,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,207.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,234,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWN opened at $157.69 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

