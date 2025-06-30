Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Line Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 226,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $63.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

