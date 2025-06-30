William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc Sells 55 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.8% of William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after purchasing an additional 568,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $548.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $509.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.72. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $552.23.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.