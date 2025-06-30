Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.47.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE TT opened at $432.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $437.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $410.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

