iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s 4th Largest Position

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $215.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

