Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,476 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,500,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,054,000 after acquiring an additional 542,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $175,607,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,666,000 after acquiring an additional 263,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,952,000 after acquiring an additional 154,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $506.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.52 and a 1-year high of $514.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.43.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.03, for a total value of $3,339,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,663. This represents a 75.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 8,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.21, for a total value of $4,317,082.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,623,404.34. This trade represents a 24.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,136 shares of company stock worth $21,860,121. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

