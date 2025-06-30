Monument Capital Management Decreases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $60.07 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

