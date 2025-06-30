Monument Capital Management Acquires Shares of 51,661 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWP stock opened at $137.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $139.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

