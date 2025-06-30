Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $7.96 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,113 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6,240.8% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 32,285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,473,000 after buying an additional 31,776,656 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,801,000 after buying an additional 2,218,494 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,254,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,511,000. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,487,000.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.80.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

