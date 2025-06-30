Monument Capital Management Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,770 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $73.76 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $77,267.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,946.80. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 127,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $8,822,470.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,469.26. This trade represents a 50.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,918 shares of company stock valued at $22,432,706. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

