IRON Financial LLC Invests $217,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $379.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.09. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $416.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 target price (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up previously from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

