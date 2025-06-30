IRON Financial LLC Takes $758,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 20.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $101.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.53.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $91.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

