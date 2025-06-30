Sollinda Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 0.3% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 14,268.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,663,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,608 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,819,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,065,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,852,731,000 after purchasing an additional 779,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,322,000 after purchasing an additional 625,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $116.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.13. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.21 and a one year high of $126.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.94.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

