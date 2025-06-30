Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 39 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 647,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $612,415,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Callans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.77, for a total transaction of $3,008,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,543 shares in the company, valued at $58,705,164.11. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total transaction of $536,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,380. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,496,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $985.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $436.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,003.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $981.05. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $793.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,034.79.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

