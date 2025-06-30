TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.5% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.3% in the first quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.4% in the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.07, for a total value of $3,924,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,161,193.58. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total value of $2,028,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,171.50. The trade was a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,547 shares of company stock worth $9,496,950 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $985.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,003.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $981.05. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $793.00 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The company has a market cap of $436.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,034.79.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

