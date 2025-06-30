Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 101.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $10,102,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,497.72. This trade represents a 54.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $76.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

