Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Corning by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 33,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,996,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

NYSE GLW opened at $51.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

In other news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $325,315.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,250. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

