Republic Services (RSG) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Waste Removal Svcs” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Republic Services to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Republic Services and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Services $16.03 billion $2.04 billion 36.84 Republic Services Competitors $3.35 billion $263.08 million 30.89

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Republic Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Republic Services pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Republic Services pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 50.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Services has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Republic Services has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Services’ rivals have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Republic Services and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Services 0 9 12 2 2.70 Republic Services Competitors 323 1120 1895 130 2.53

Republic Services currently has a consensus price target of $252.68, indicating a potential upside of 3.44%. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies have a potential upside of 12.55%. Given Republic Services’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Republic Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Republic Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Republic Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Services 12.88% 18.28% 6.41% Republic Services Competitors -97.71% -458.29% -3.74%

Summary

Republic Services beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

