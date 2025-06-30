Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,512.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 10,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $269.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $274.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,716 shares of company stock worth $209,906,771. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.