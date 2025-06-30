1,036 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,401,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,717 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 57.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $16,074,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,274,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,397,166,625.84. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,040 shares of company stock valued at $94,880,434. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.7%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $235.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $267.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.74 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

