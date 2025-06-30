Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,019,087,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after buying an additional 856,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after buying an additional 743,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,076,903,000 after buying an additional 570,674 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $1,323.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,183.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,024.87. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,331.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $563.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,280 shares of company stock valued at $210,599,866. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.73.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

