Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $160,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,734.65. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 795,536 shares of company stock worth $141,007,618. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $200.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.23.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

