Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 19,461 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 173.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.