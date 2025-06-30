Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. China Renaissance initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $72.09 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

