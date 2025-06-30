Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Buys 200 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

NVS stock opened at $120.30 on Monday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $120.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $254.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

