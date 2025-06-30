Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Sells 275 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $98,211,134,000 after buying an additional 3,571,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price objective (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.37.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 0.7%

TSLA stock opened at $323.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

