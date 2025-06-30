Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $187,000 in Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pearson by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

PSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Pearson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Pearson stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. Pearson, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

