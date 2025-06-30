Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IUSV opened at $94.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $100.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.04.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
