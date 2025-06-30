Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases 740 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 121.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,892,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $331,591,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $617.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $611.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $584.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.75. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $620.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.