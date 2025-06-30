Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $880,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 43,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Mosaic by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 103,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,948.58. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

