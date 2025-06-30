Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 93,677.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,582,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,938,000 after buying an additional 4,578,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,622,000 after acquiring an additional 272,625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,502,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,608,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VPU opened at $175.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $146.45 and a 12 month high of $180.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.92.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

