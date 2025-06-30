Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 1,429 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 579,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195,825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,063,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,709,000 after acquiring an additional 391,899 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Barclays by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 835,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 364,182 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 171,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

NYSE BCS opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

